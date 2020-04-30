Over 2,000 regular Russian officers stay in Donbas

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia formed and maintains in Donbas the army corps consisting of over 35,000 people, including over 2,000 regular Russian officers.

Censor.NET reports citing Commander of the Joint Forces Operation Volodymyr Kravchenko interview to Ukrinform.

For control over the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia formed and maintains task group of the Russian occupation troops consisting of 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) army corps with the total number of more than 35,000 people. The basis of the senior and command staff is the regular officers and generals of the Armed Forces of Russia. Today, in the occupied area of Donbas, over 2,000 regular Russian officers stay," Kravchenko said.

He also reported that for support of administrative and police regime and provision of the functioning of the occupation administrations, other ‘law enforcement departments’ were created – the ministry of interior affairs and ministry of state security guided by the Russian Interior Ministry and FSB.

Besides, the commander noted that along with the maintenance and provision of the armed forces, the Russian Federation uses the territory of Donbas as a military firing range and hold drills of the most modern weapons system for its army.

As we reported, the drones of the OSCE SMM in the occupied territory of Luhansk region spotted multiple rocket launchers deployed with the violation of the line of withdrawal.

Besides, the HQ of the Joint Forces Operation stated about the wound of the Ukrainian military near Zaitseve, Donetsk region, in the result of the aiming fire from the side of the enemy. The HQ also told the details of the incident: according to confirmed information, on the eve, the snipers arrived from Russia to this area of Donbas to pass the exams.