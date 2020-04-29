Invaders fire 152mm, 122mm artillery in Donbas. One Ukrainian soldier killed

On April 28, Russian-led forces launched 17 attacks on Ukrainian troops in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian servicemen effectively used duty fire weapons to stop the enemy shelling," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force "East", the enemy used 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and small arms – near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force "North", Russian-led forces fired 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade machine guns, small arms, and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 152mm and 122mm artillery systems – outside Khutir Vilnyi; 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, small arms – in the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); 120mm and 82mm mortars – on the outskirts of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 152 and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed on April 28.

According to preliminary intelligence reports, at least two Russian invaders were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already violated ceasefire twice.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.