Kyiv city cases of coronavirus exceed 1,400 - Klitschko

Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rose to 1,401 as of April 30, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, the number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 60 people. There are three healthcare workers among them. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been recorded over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 30, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 31 women aged 18-84 years, 4 girls under 17 years, 18 men aged 22-84 years, and 7 boys under 17 years.

He also added that among new coronavirus cases in Kyiv over the past day, one was recorded in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

As reported, as of Thursday morning, Ukraine recorded 10,406 coronavirus cases, including 540 cases confirmed in past 24 hours. Since the start of pandemic, 1,238 people in Ukraine have recovered from the disease, 261 have died.