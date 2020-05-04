Ukrainian army reports 48 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed two new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing total to 48, according to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 on May 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 48 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33 people have recovered from the disease, two persons have died. Some 311 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 107 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, two new coronavirus cases were recorded in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.

As of May 4, 2020, Ukraine had 12,331 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 418 new cases were confirmed over the past day.