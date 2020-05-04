350 Ukrainians return home from Egypt & UAE

A total of 350 Ukrainian citizens have returned home from the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

According to the report, on May 3, a total of 13,000 crossed the state budget.

No fever cases were registered.

Read more: Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rise to 1,535 - Klitschko

On May 3, over 550 passengers arrived in Ukraine on special flights from the United States, the Portuguese Republic, the French Republic and the Swiss Confederation.