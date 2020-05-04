ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9821 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
3 058 7

350 Ukrainians return home from Egypt & UAE

350 Ukrainians return home from Egypt & UAE

A total of 350 Ukrainian citizens have returned home from the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service

According to the report, on May 3, a total of 13,000 crossed the state budget.

No fever cases were registered.

Read more: Kyiv city cases of coronavirus rise to 1,535 - Klitschko

On May 3, over 550 passengers arrived in Ukraine on special flights from the United States, the Portuguese Republic, the French Republic and the Swiss Confederation.

State Border Patrol (1285) Egypt (40) quarantine (1311) UAE (22) Ukrainians (216) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 