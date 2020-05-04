Ukraine begins to prepare for quarantine exit this week - Zelenskyi

Restrictive measures to combat COVID-19 will remain in force in Ukraine until May 11, as was previously planned, but the country is already preparing for quarantine exit plan.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this at a daily conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Monday, the presidential press service reported.

"We must keep in force restrictive measures until May 11, as promised, because people's health is the most important thing. The stable situation with the spread of COVID-19 and the absence of a critical number of infected people became possible only thanks to timely quarantine measures. But since business needs to prepare for quarantine exit, i.e. to purchase goods, carry out disinfection works, warn people, we will be preparing for this all over the country this week," Zelenskyi said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is developing a strategy that will help entrepreneurs and consumers get ready for safe quarantine exit.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers intends to extend coronavirus quarantine until May 22.

On March 12, the Government introduced the quarantine in Ukraine to counteract the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection. In particular, trading establishments were closed except grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The operation of subway in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, municipal, intercity, and interregional road, rail, and air transport services were suspended.

As of May 4, Ukraine confirmed 12,331 COVID-19 cases, including 303 deaths and 1,619 recoveries.