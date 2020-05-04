ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Cabinet to extend quarantine until May 22 – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to extend quarantine until May 22, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The quarantine will be extended until May 22. Next, we will be observing the pandemic dynamics in the world, how the disease curve will fluctuate in our country," he said at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday.

