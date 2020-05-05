State Employment Service registers 166,000 new unemployed during quarantine

The State Employment Service of Ukraine has registered 166,000 new unemployed since the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Deputy Director of the State Employment Service Yulia Zhovtiak stated this at a briefing on May 5.

"During the quarantine period, we have registered 166,000 new unemployed. The leaders [in the number of unemployed] are Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Lviv regions. Since the beginning of the quarantine, unemployment benefits worth UAH 2.3 billion have been paid, which is 40% more than benefits in last year," said Zhovtiak.

