Ukrainian army reports 30 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 30 coronavirus cases as of May 6, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 on May 6, 30 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were confirmed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the entire period of the pandemic, 49 people recovered and two died," reads the report.

It notes that 257 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 97 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next two days.

Read more: State Employment Service registers 166,000 new unemployed during quarantine

As reported, as of Wednesday morning, Ukraine reported 13,184 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 487 cases in the previous day.