Ukrainian, Qatari leaders discuss conditions for attracting investment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a phone conversation with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday evening, during which the conditions for attracting Qatari investments were discussed, according to the president’s press service.

"The development of infrastructure, especially modern hospitals and high-quality roads throughout Ukraine is critical to our country. We have developed a large program for this purpose. Priority projects cost more than USD 16 billion. We are ready to consider mutually beneficial conditions for attracting Qatari investments. As President, I am ready to guarantee reliable protection of Qatari investments," Zelenskyi said.

The interlocutors discussed the situation with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine and Qatar and agreed to coordinate efforts to jointly combat the spread of coronavirus. The Emir of Qatar offered to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the form of medical supplies needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The issue of trade and economic cooperation was also raised. President Zelenskyi commended the prospects in this direction and expressed interest in strengthening investment cooperation between Ukraine and Qatar. In particular, they discussed food and energy security, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the infrastructure and port spheres.

Zelenskyi congratulated the Emir and the people of Qatar on the holy month of Ramadan. He also thanked the Qatari partners for their assistance in returning Ukrainian citizens home and effective cooperation between the airlines of both countries.