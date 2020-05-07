President: Quarantine exit should be moderate

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi supports the Government's position that the premature resumption of public transport operation poses a threat of the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

This was discussed at a traditional meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and key government agencies responsible for measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 chaired by the President, the press service of the Head of State informs.

"The planned moderate approach to quarantine exit is right. Despite the fatigue, the epidemic should not be treated carelessly. Today the number of infected is over half a thousand. Transport is a direct way to spread this danger," the President of Ukraine stressed.

As noted, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that according to the plan worked out by the government, the opening of the subway cannot take place until May 22. After all, the early launch of public transport threatens the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the situation with which has not yet stabilized.

According to the Government’s data, a record number of people in Ukraine recovered from coronavirus in a day - 299. At the same time, more people were infected than in previous days - 507.

On March 12, the Government introduced the quarantine in Ukraine to counteract the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection. In particular, trading establishments were closed except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The operation of the subway in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, municipal, intercity, and interregional road, rail, and air transport services were suspended. On March 28, Ukraine completely closed its border for scheduled passenger services, including air services.

The quarantine was extended until May 22 but restriction measures will be eased from May 11.

As of May 7, Ukraine recorded 13,691 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19.