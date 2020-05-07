Ukraine's parliament votes for COVID-19 mass testing

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the Law "On Amending Certain Laws of Ukraine in order to increase the potential of the Ukrainian healthcare system to combat the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19."

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 336 MPs voted for the law, No.3380, on Thursday, May 7.

The law amends the fundamentals of Ukraine’s healthcare legislation in order to consolidate the possibility of attracting interns and medical specialists on a voluntary basis in activities related to combating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on conditions and with taking into account the restrictions that the Ministry of Health will determine.

The document also amends the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Social Insurance" in terms of increasing the number of temporary disability benefits to medical workers who are on self-isolation, given contact with patients with COVID-19 during the performance of their duties. The law envisages payments of up to 100% of the average wage (income), regardless of the length of service.

The Law "On the Protection of the Population against Infectious Diseases" is supplemented by amendments to ensure that the Health Ministry conducts mass testing for COVID-19 (both at the inpatient and outpatient levels, depending on medical indications regarding hospitalization).

The law comes into force on the day of its publication in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy and is valid during quarantine and restrictive measures imposed by the government and during two months after their cancellation.

As of May 7, Ukraine reported 13,691 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. A total of 340 patients died and 2,396 recovered. Some 507 new cases were recorded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.