Ukraine reports 13,691 cases of coronavirus

Ukraine recorded 13,691 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 7, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 507 persons have fallen ill over the past day… During the entire period of the pandemic, 13,691 people fell ill, including 933 children and 2,660 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 7.

According to him, 28 children and 109 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day, 313 people have been hospitalized. Ukraine has recorded 13 deaths related to the coronavirus and 299 cases of recovery in the past day.

In total, 2,396 people in Ukraine have recovered and 340 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Stepanov added that 7,018 PCR tests were conducted in the previous day.