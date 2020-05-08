ENG
Ukrainian army reports 33 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed four new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing total to 33, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing their press service on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 on May 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 33 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52 people have recovered and two died. Some 295 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 47 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days. Over the past day, four new cases were confirmed in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

Read more: President: Quarantine exit should be moderate

As of May 8, 2020, Ukraine had 14,195 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 504 new cases were confirmed over the past day.

