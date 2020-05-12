Russian-led forces launch six attacks in Donbas

On May 11, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force "East", Russian-occupation troops used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and grenade machine guns – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force "North", the enemy fired the tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

As the JFO Headquarters noted, the Ukrainian units acted adequately and took necessary measures to suppress the enemy fire. The Joint Forces returned fire to resolutely stop all enemy provocations

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have opened fire from 120mm mortar, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun, heavy machine guns, and small arms on the outskirts of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).