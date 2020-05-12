Ukrainian troops come under 120mm mortar fire near Krymske

Today, May 12, Russian-backed forces have violated ceasefire near Krymske in Luhansk region twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Since the beginning of the current day, as of 12:00, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the Minsk agreements by firing 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms at Ukrainian positions near Krymske [42km north-west of Luhansk]," Hutsuliak said.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy and thwarted hostile armed activity with light infantry weapons.

One member of the Joint Forces sustained shrapnel wounds; he was taken to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory.