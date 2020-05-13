Ukraine reopens pedestrian checkpoint on border with Poland

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has voted in favor of the decision to reopen the Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Poland as a pedestrian crossing for Ukrainians and foreigners.

"This is a technical resolution that returns the Shehyni checkpoint as a pedestrian crossing for our and foreign citizens. We have such a need due to the easing of the lockdown," Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

When asked when this checkpoint will reopen, Avakov said this would happen from the moment of publication of the resolution.

Ukraine temporarily closed checkpoints across the state border for international passenger rail, air and road traffic (for buses) from March 17.

Since mid-March, Ukraine and Poland have restricted movement across their borders. More than 180,000 Ukrainians have returned to Ukraine from Poland since then.

Earlier, the checkpoints Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Krakivets-Korczowa resumed operations on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Ukraine has recorded 16,425 cases of COVID-19 as of May 13, including 439 deaths and 3,716 recoveries. Some 402 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.