Zelenskyi replaces heads of SBU offices in three regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has replaced the heads of the offices of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Zhytomyr and Odesa regions and the head of the SBU's main office in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

The decrees to that effect have been posted on the website of the head of state.

In particular, the president dismissed Oleh Holovash as head of the SBU office in the Zhytomyr region and appointed Serhiy Lysak to this post.

Serhiy Boldyr was dismissed as head of the SBU's main office in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and Oleh Holovash was appointed to this post.

In addition, the head of state dismissed Vitaliy Kharchenko as head of the SBU office in the Odesa region and appointed Viktor Dorovsky to this post.