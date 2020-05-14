ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6974 visitors online
News
850 12

Klitschko: Public transport fees to remain unchanged in Kyiv

Klitschko: Public transport fees to remain unchanged in Kyiv

The Kyiv city authorities have no plans to increase public transport fares, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are not considering raising ticket prices for the capital's public transport. The main thing for us now is to resume full-fledged transport without incidents, but like many other countries, we continue to live in an emergency situation," he said.

Klitschko stressed that Municipal Company Kyivpastrans disinfects the urban transport network three times a day.

Read more: Kyiv reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, including two deaths

As reported, Kyiv city confirmed 2,012 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 14.

Kyyiv (2198) Klitschko (523) Tariffs (101)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 