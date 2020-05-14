Klitschko: Public transport fees to remain unchanged in Kyiv
The Kyiv city authorities have no plans to increase public transport fares, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"We are not considering raising ticket prices for the capital's public transport. The main thing for us now is to resume full-fledged transport without incidents, but like many other countries, we continue to live in an emergency situation," he said.
Klitschko stressed that Municipal Company Kyivpastrans disinfects the urban transport network three times a day.
As reported, Kyiv city confirmed 2,012 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 14.
