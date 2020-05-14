Ryaboshapka confirmed discussing "Poroshenko’s case" with Zelenskyi

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Ryaboshapka confirmed that the so-called "Poroshenko cases" were discussed with President Zelenskyi.

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

Zelenskyi also discussed the proceedings opened in the State Security Bureau against Poroshenko with Iryna Venediktova, then head of the State Security Bureau, and now - the Prosecutor General. Ryaboshapka notes that the persecution of Poroshenko reminds him of the time of Yanukovych, who also persecuted political opponents.

"This story could repeat itself. Situations are similar somewhere," said Ryaboshapka.

"If there are no grounds, it is impossible to hold accountable. If they are, then it can be done. But it’s obviously impossible to do as the previous authorities did. I explained to the president that at least two cases, in particular, in the case of the High Council of Justice, that these stories are not promising. And Venediktova said that the Prosecutor General is blocking the work of the State Security Bureau," recalls Ryaboshapka.

He also confirmed that the draft suspicion, signed by Venediktova and submitted to the Prosecutor General, was legally illiterate and had no legal prospects.

"The document was prepared by the investigators of the State Security Bureau and sent to the Office of the Prosecutor General. The prosecutors looked at it and said that it was a poor-quality document that evening. Therefore, they sent it to the State Bureau of Investigation for revision. The document was completely scanned. Not only that, in fact, but it’s also not there was evidence that could confirm the crimes of which the fifth president was suspected. So also everything was legally very imperfectly framed," Ryaboshapka said.

The former Prosecutor General believes that Iryna Venediktova has an insufficient level of qualification for the leadership of law enforcement agencies.

"She wouldn’t have won the competition for the head of the State Security Bureau if she was honest and transparent. Because she has the necessary qualities - neither moral nor professional, to win this competition. And, in principle, her trip to the Supreme Court showed this ( at one time Venediktova failed to pass the competition for the post of judge of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Ed.), Ryaboshapka recalled.

This is evidenced, in particular, by the legal quality of the draft suspicion of the fifth president, who prepared the State Security Bureau. When Iryna Venediktova tried to sign it at the Prosecutor General’s Office, they explained to her that such cases of jurisdiction are not related to the State Security Bureau, but to the NABU.

"Venediktova is not very well versed in the criminal process. I think she found out about the violation of jurisdiction when we discussed the quality of this suspicion. We just read her a quote from the Code of Criminal Procedure, and she was surprised to find out that this was NABU’s jurisdiction. Therefore, I had to give up this case to NABU. And Kholodnitskyi excluded article 364 of the Criminal Code from the qualification, which partially confirmed my correctness that there was no abuse of power, and sent the case back to the State Security Bureau," Ryaboshapka explains.

The former Prosecutor General noted that the production, which "spawned" the State Security Bureau against Poroshenko, has no legal prospects.

"I don’t see anything promising in those 16 or 17 cases," Ryaboshapka says.

The fact that Zelenskyi intervenes in the work of law enforcement agencies became known after the publication of the so-called "Pipe tapes" in the media. From the conversations recorded in the office of the former director of the State Security Service, Roman Truba, it follows that Zelenskyi’s office gives instructions to law enforcement officers about the persecution of Poroshenko, and Zelenskyi himself holds meetings with the leadership of the security agencies to discuss these matters.