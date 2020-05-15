Trump sends nomination of new ambassador to Ukraine to Senate

The U.S. President has submitted the nomination of Ambassador of the United States of America to Ukraine Keith W. Dayton to the Senate.

Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"Nominations sent to the Senate: Keith W. Dayton, of Washington, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine," reads the announcement on the website of the White House.

Pursuant to the US law, the nominations of high-ranking officials, including US ambassadors abroad, must be approved by the Senate.

This usually involves holding the hearings with the candidate in the Senate committee which decides whether to recommend him or her during the vote in the Senate. After the nomination is approved by a majority of senators, the President appoints an official by a decree.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Keith Dayton for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine in early May.