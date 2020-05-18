Ukraine confirms 18,616 cases of coronavirus

Ukraine reported 18,616 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 18, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 325 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 18,616 people have fallen ill, including 1,324 children and 3,650 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on May 18.

According to him, 23 children and 81 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine has recorded 21 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 5,276 people in Ukraine have recovered and 535 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 5,098 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Lviv region (47), Rivne region (41) and Kyiv city (41).