Health Ministry: Antibody tests may begin next week

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has told President Volodymyr Zelensky that the ministry is preparing to approve an algorithm for mass ELISA tests to detect antibodies to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the press service of the head of state, this issue was discussed on Friday, May 15, at a traditional meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"According to the health minister, if everything goes according to plan, testing for antibodies may begin next week," the statement said.

Stepanov also added that 12 regions of Ukraine had already paid in full the salary supplements for March to doctors who are struggling with coronavirus. The remaining regions are making final calculations. In some regions, the payment of supplements for April is starting. In particular, Chernivtsi Regional Center for Emergency Care and Disaster Medicine has already received about UAH 19 million.

"I will keep the issue of salary supplements to doctors under control until the last doctor fighting coronavirus receives his or her supplements for such hard and responsible work," Zelenskyi said.

The head of state traditionally heard a report on the situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation. In particular, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak said that 78 tonnes of humanitarian cargo from the International Committee of the Red Cross were delivered to occupied territories on May 14.

Ukraine reported 17,330 coronavirus cases as of May 15. Some 483 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.