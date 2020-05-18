Health Ministry to permit opening of beaches
The Health Ministry intends to permit opening of beaches.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing.
"We will have an opportunity to swim this season. We have consulted with the Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine. They confirmed that seas salt along with UV light destroys the coronavirus infecting agent. Therefore, the beach season can be open in Ukraine. The Health Ministry will permit opening of river and sea beaches," he said.
Further recommendations will be provided for visiting beaches.
