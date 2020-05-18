ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Coronavirus cases in Kyiv grow to 2,321– Klitschko

Kyiv city confirmed a total of 2,321 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 18, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The number of city residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease has grown by 41 people over the past day. Five healthcare workers are among them. One person has died because of the coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on May 18.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 26 women aged 18-82 years, and 2 girls aged 5 and 15 years. In addition, 11 men aged 29-65 years and two 9-year-old boys have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 49 people have died from the disease in Kyiv city.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine confirmed 18,616 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 18, including 325 new infections in the previous day.

