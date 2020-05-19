Ukrainian army reports 39 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 39 coronavirus cases on May 19, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces.

"As of 7:00 on May 19, 39 cases of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were confirmed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads the statement.

During the entire period of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian army has confirmed 82 recovered cases and 2 deaths.

It notes that 148 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 34 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next two days.

Three new cases of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the Ukrainian army in the past 24 hours.

As reported, as of Tuesday morning, Ukraine reported 18,876 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 260 infections in the previous day.