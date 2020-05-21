Kyiv subway to resume operation from May 25

The Kyiv subway will reopen on May 25, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"From May 25, the subway will resume operation," he said at a briefing on May 21.

A reminder that the government introduced quarantine measures in Ukraine on March 12 to tackle the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19. In particular, trading establishments were closed, except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The operation of the subway in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, municipal, intercity, and interregional road, rail, and air transport services were suspended.

On May 20, the Cabinet of Ministers, as part of the transition to the second stage of easing quarantine, allowed the resumption of the subway from May 25.