Ukrainian government introduces adaptive lockdown until June 22

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision introducing an adaptive coronavirus lockdown until June 22, while the second stage of the easing of lockdown restrictions will begin on May 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Censor.NET reports citing 24tv.ua.

"We need to publish this resolution tomorrow," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday, May 20.

As part of the second phase of easing restrictions, it is planned to launch public transport, urban and suburban land transport. The authorities will allow the holding of sports competitions (limited to 100 people and without spectators) and the operation of hotels, except hostels. At the same time, the operation of restaurants and swimming pools in hotels will remain banned.

It will also be possible to hold services in temples, with a maximum of one person per ten square meters of floor space.

From May 25, the government plans to allow the operation of kindergartens, as well as the operation of the subway in cities where the epidemiological situation is favorable.

Shmyhal said earlier that the third phase of easing lockdown restrictions would include the start of training activities, the opening of gyms and fitness centers (without swimming pools) and the resumption of interregional traffic. Air travel can also be resumed in June. However, this, in addition to the situation with the incidence, also depends on how other countries resume flights.