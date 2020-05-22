Azerbaijan gives Ukraine 23 tonnes of humanitarian aid to counter COVID-19

Azerbaijan has provided Ukraine with 23 tonnes of humanitarian aid to fight against coronavirus, including medical face masks, protective suits, thermometers, disinfectants and other equipment.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

A plane delivering humanitarian aid to Kyiv from Baku was met by Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva at the Boryspil International Airport, the president’s press service reported on May 21.

"Humanitarian cargo weighing a total of 23 tonnes includes 100,000 medical masks, 5,000 protective suits, as well as contactless thermometers, disinfectants and other medical equipment," the report reads.

The agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid was reached following the phone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held on March 26, 2020.

"Ukraine is deeply grateful to the Republic of Azerbaijan and personally to President Ilham Aliyev for the humanitarian assistance, which is especially valuable in difficult times of combating the global coronavirus pandemic," Zhovkva said.

On the occasion of International Vyshyvanka Day, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Olena Zelenska presented traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva.