Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times, no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On May 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched eight attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already violated ceasefire twice.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.