Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times; one Ukrainian soldier killed, seven wounded

On May 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the Russian-occupation troops launched five attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and two more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, two wounded and five more injured in the enemy shelling over the past day.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with duty weapons.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have already opened fire twice. No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported.