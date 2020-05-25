ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Kyiv, Kharkiv subway resumes operation. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On Monday, May 25, all lines of the Kyiv, Kharkiv subway resumed operation.

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.ua

All subway passengers are required to wear masks and keep a safe distance. At the same time, gloves are not needed, which contradicts the rules.

All stations started operating according to the usual schedule.

Read more: Kyiv confirms 47 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

