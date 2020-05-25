Kyiv, Kharkiv subway resumes operation. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On Monday, May 25, all lines of the Kyiv, Kharkiv subway resumed operation.
Censor.NET reports citing Liga.ua.
All subway passengers are required to wear masks and keep a safe distance. At the same time, gloves are not needed, which contradicts the rules.
All stations started operating according to the usual schedule.
