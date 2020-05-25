More than 500,000 people registered as unemployed in Ukraine

As of May 20, 2020, the number of unemployed in Ukraine was 501,000 people.

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of Ukraine's State Employment Center.

It is reported that the number of unemployed in May 2020 has increased by 196,000 (64% more than during the same period last year).

"The increase in the number of registered unemployed took place in all regions, most significantly in Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kyiv, Lviv, Zakarpattia regions (2.1 - 2.3 times) and Kyiv (3.5 times)," the message reads.

At the same time, it is reported that 104 thousand people have been employed since the beginning of the quarantine (70,000 of them were unemployed).

As we reported earlier, Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed on the new stand-by program (five billion dollars for 18 months).

"All the prerequisites for the beginning of practical work under the IMF program have been met, the fund's money is used to maintain the balance of payments and support the budget," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated during his phone talk with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.