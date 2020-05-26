Sheremet case: Court extends arrest of suspect Kuzmenko

The court extended the arrest of suspect in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet Yulia Kuzmenko. Such a decision was made on the night of May 26.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The court granted the motion of the prosecutor and extended the restrictive measure in the form of the detention until July 24, 2020," the message said.

Earlier, Kuzmenko’s lawyer Taras Bezpaly stated about the recusal of the judged. He grounded his decision by doubt about the impartiality of the judge. He asked to appoint another judge for the consideration of the appeal of a group of the prosecutors on the extension of the detention. In his turn, the judge announced a break in the court session for an indefinite period after the statement about recusal.

