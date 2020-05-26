Government dismisses head of State Service for Geodesy and Cadastre

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Denys Bashlyk as head of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre.

Censor.NET reports citing the relevant resolution as of May 25, No.566-r.

"To dismiss Bashlyk Denys Oleksandrovych from the post of head of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre in accordance with part one of Article 871 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Civil Service," reads the document.

By another resolution, No.567-r, the government appointed Yulia Moroz as acting head of the Service.

Bashlyk was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers as head of the State Service for Geodesy and Cartography in November 2019.