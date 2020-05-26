Ukraine, Georgia discuss air traffic and fertilizer import

Ukraine's Ambassador to Georgia Ihor Dolhov and Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze discussed issues of further development of trade and economic relations between the two states.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further development of trade and economic relations between Ukraine and Georgia in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as opportunities to intensify interstate dialogue, in particular, the tenth meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation," the report says.

The parties also discussed Georgia’s preparation for the resumption of a tourist season and regular international flights, including to Ukraine.

"They exchanged views on a special investigation into the import into Ukraine of some nitrogen fertilizers, which is being completed in Ukraine," the embassy added.