Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas six times; one Ukrainian soldier killed

On May 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Russian-occupation troops launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid. One Ukrainian soldier was killed in the enemy shelling over the past day.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with duty weapons.

Today, the Russian-occupation forces have not opened fire yet.