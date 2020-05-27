COVID-19: Ukrainian army reports third death

The Ukrainian army has confirmed four new coronavirus cases, including a fatal one, over the past day, bringing total to 57, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces press service.

"As of 7:00 on May 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 57 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 102 people have recovered and three died. Some 287 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 35 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, four new coronavirus cases were confirmed, one of which was fatal.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of May 27, 2020, Ukraine had 21,905 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 321 new cases were confirmed over the past day.