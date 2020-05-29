Ukrainian army reports increase in number of COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing total to 90, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"As of 10:00 on May 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 90 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 108 people have recovered and three died. Some 295 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 31 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, 23 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of May 29, 2020, Ukraine had 22,811 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 429 new cases were confirmed over the past day.