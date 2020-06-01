Court arrests 20 people detained during skirmish in Brovary without bail. PHOTO

A court in Brovary has already arrested 20 persons detained during a skirmish in the town of Brovary in Kyiv region for 60 days without the right to bail.

Censor.NET reports citing Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov post on Twitter.

He also noted that two persons were notified of suspicion in-absentia.

The skirmish in Brovary occurred between private carriers over the distribution of the passenger flow.

Watch more: Dozen arrests following massive shootout between rivaling gangs in Brovary. VIDEO&PHOTOS