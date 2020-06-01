Ukraine confirms 24,012 coronavirus cases

As of June 1, Ukraine recorded 24,012 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 340 persons have fallen ill over the past day. During the entire period of the pandemic, 24,012 people have fallen ill, including 1,725 children and 4,621 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing today.

According to the health minister, 13 children and 79 health workers contracted COVID-19 over the past day. Ukraine recorded 152 recovered cases and 10 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 9,690 people in Ukraine have recovered and 718 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has conducted 8,015 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day was reported in Kyiv city (58), Rivne region (57), and Lviv region (31), the health minister added.