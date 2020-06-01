Ukrainian army reports 118 coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian army has 118 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"As of 10:00 on June 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 118 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 111 people have recovered and four died. Some 451 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 148 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, no new cases were recorded.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of June 1, 2020, Ukraine had 24,012 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 340 new cases were confirmed over the past day.