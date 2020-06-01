ENG
Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police. VIDEO

Police on Monday arrested a man who threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge in Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"At 15:20, a man, who said he possessed a bomb and threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge was arrested," Ukraine's Patrol Police said on Facebook on Monday.

