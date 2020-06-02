Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times: Ukrainian soldier wounded

On June 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems to shell Ukrainian positions and used an UAV. Ukrainian defenders effectively engaged duty fire weapons to repel and contain the armed aggression and made the enemy stop the criminal activity," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and used an UAV to drop VOG-17 grenade on Ukrainian positions near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns to shell Ukrainian troops on the approaches to Popasna (69km west of Luhansk).

According to intelligence, two invaders were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian strongholds outside Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).