News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
874 1

Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 124, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on June 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 124 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115 people have recovered and four died. Some 448 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 137 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, 10 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of June 2, 2020, Ukraine had 24,340 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 328 new cases were confirmed over the past day.

