Ukrainian delegation starts visit to Berlin with talks at Defence Ministry

The Ukrainian delegation's visit to Berlin on June 2 has started with talks with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Kramp-Karrenbauer welcomes Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov. He is accompanied by Defense Minister Andriy Taran, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Ambassador Andriy Melnyk. The subject of talks is the situation in Donbas," the Federal Ministry of Defence posted on Twitter.

"We stand with Ukraine by supporting the Minsk peace process and with the advice of the Bundeswehr," the Ministry noted.

The talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his German counterpart Heiko Maas are to begin at 11:00 (12:00 Kyiv time).

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and his deputy Ihor Zhovkva are also in the Ukrainian delegation.

The visit program includes a meeting with German Chancellor Foreign Policy Advisor Jan Hecker.