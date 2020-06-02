3,071 Covid-19 cases registered in Kyiv
On June 1, 28 people infected with coronavirus in Kyiv; five of them are medics. 3,071 laboratory-confirmed cases spotted in the capital.
As reported by Censor.NET.
One person died from coronavirus in 24 hours. Totally, 69 lethal cases registered.
Thus, 11 women at the age of 21 up to 63, 15 men at the age of 29 up to 80, two girls of two and five years old are infected.
11 patients were hospitalized, while others stay in self-isolation under the control of doctors.
64 people recovered during the past 24 hours; totally, 718 Kyiv citizens overcame the virus.
The majority of the cases are observed in Dniprovsky district – eight people.
