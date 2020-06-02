Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Marinka

A sniper of the Russian occupation forces wounded a Ukrainian soldier near the town of Marinka, Donetsk region, on June 2.

Censor.NET reports citing JFO press centre post.

"Today, on June 2, the Russian occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire and fired on the positions of the Joint Forces. A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded by a sniper's bullet near the settlement of Marinka. He was promptly given first aid and evacuated to a medical facility," the report reads.

According to the report, such criminal actions of the Russian occupiers once again confirm that the enemy is deliberately violating the ceasefire and does not want to abide by existing peace agreements.

"Joint Forces units gave the occupiers a decent response, using available weapons. The enemy's losses are being clarified," the report said.