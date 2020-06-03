Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

On June 2, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons, small arms, and unguided missiles to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders effectively engaged duty fire weapons to repel the invaders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 152mm artillery systems and 82mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, small arms, and unguided missiles – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); sniping weapons – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy used hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms to shell defenders of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk), Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), and Khutir Vilnyi.

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian armed formations have not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.