Ukraine receives humanitarian aid from South Korea to counter COVID-19

Ukraine has received humanitarian aid from the Republic of Korea in the form of 20,000 coronavirus test kits.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

"On June 3, humanitarian aid was delivered to Ukraine from the Republic of Korea in the form of COVID-19 test kits in order to overcome coronavirus infection (a total of 20,000 test kits)," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Korean side for the timely assistance and consistent support for Ukraine’s efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"The Ukrainian side is ready to further strengthen friendly relations with the Republic of Korea and will make every effort for mutually beneficial development of promising areas of bilateral cooperation," Kuleba said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the issue of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine was discussed during a telephone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on April 10. At the request of Ukraine, the Government of the Republic of Korea decided to allocate $300,000 to Ukraine in the form of COVID-19 test kits. USD 400,000 more will be transferred through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

As of June 3, Ukraine has reported 24,823 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 735 deaths and 10,440 recoveries. Over the past day, 483 new cases have been recorded.